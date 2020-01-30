Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.15 EPS.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

