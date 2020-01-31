Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $135.21 and last traded at $135.15, with a volume of 6812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 246,455 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

