Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.15 EPS.

AVY stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,666. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

