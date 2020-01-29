Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Shares of AVH stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Avianca has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avianca will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Perry Michael purchased 36,111,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $22,930,554.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avianca stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) by 1,381.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,023 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Avianca worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

