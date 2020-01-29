Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.73. 166,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,346. The stock has a market cap of $379.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio