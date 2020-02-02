Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $403.16

Aviva plc (LON:AV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $403.16 and traded as high as $407.60. Aviva shares last traded at $398.40, with a volume of 8,756,693 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.25) to GBX 461 ($6.06) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.30 ($6.37).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

