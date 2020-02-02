Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.50

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 17365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Avnet by 20.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 109.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Avnet by 2,657.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Avnet by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

