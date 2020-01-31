Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Avon Rubber to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of AVON stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,495 ($32.82). The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,346. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $774.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,250.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,842.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 13.89 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22 shares of company stock worth $44,362.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?