Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura started coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 154,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,720. The firm has a market cap of $637.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

