Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.482-4.527 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

AXTA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 3,716,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

