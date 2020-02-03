Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $782.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?