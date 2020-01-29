Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AXI remained flat at $GBX 94 ($1.24) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.15. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.70 ($1.25).

