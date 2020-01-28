Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 456,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,600. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest