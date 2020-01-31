Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.74, 924,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 542,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Axis Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

About Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?