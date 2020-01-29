Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 20,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $629,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,326.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Further Reading: Correction