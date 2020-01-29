Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

AX traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 358,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Article: volatile stocks