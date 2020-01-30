Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Axos Financial stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.