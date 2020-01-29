Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

