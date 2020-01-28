Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 75.1% in January

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the December 31st total of 420,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

AYTU stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. Research analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

AYTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

See Also: Commodities