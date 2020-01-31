Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 7.7%

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 36,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 14,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?