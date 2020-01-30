Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Buckingham Research raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Azul by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,217 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Azul by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Azul by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Azul by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95,509 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,805. Azul has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of -0.49.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a return on equity of 196.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

