Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AZRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after buying an additional 249,663 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks