AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares during the period. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZRX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

