AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. AZZ has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

