AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.AZZ also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.65-3.15 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

