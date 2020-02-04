B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $70.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Risk Tolerance