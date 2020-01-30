B. Riley Comments on Cytosorbents Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.00% and a negative net margin of 87.79%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 327,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 774,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 93,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

