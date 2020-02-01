B. Riley Comments on EZCORP Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZPW. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.22 on Friday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

