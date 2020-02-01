B. Riley Comments on Intevac, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intevac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intevac by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intevac by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

