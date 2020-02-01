B. Riley Downgrades CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

