B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PC Tel in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. PC Tel has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PC Tel by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

