B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.59 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

