B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 132,275 Shares of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 132,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $1,349,205.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 493,777 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $5,026,649.86.

Shares of Far Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.54.

About Far Point Acquisition

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

