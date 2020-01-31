B. Riley Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $127,151.13. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund