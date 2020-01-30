B. Riley Weighs in on Finjan Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finjan in a report released on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

FNJN stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Finjan has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.44.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Finjan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?