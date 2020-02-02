B. Riley Weighs in on Meta Financial Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

