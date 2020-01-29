Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.00 ($115.12).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €80.50 ($93.60) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52-week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.77 and its 200-day moving average is €102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $549.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

