Baader Bank Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.27 ($28.22).

JUN3 stock opened at €19.82 ($23.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.60.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

