Baader Bank Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

FRA KGX opened at €56.70 ($65.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.95. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

