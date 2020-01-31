Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 11.7%

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) shares were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), approximately 846,885 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.65.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

