Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Badger Daylighting stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.07. 35,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of C$30.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$183.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Paul James Vanderberg acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at C$2,347,158. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,362,588. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $184,764.

Several analysts recently commented on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

