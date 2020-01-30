January 30, 2020
Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, approximately 1,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

About Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

