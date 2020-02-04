Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BMI stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?