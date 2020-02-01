Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $123.56 on Friday. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

