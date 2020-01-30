Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. 2,947,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,180. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

