Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives “Buy” Rating from CLSA

CLSA reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $164.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

