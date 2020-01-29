January 29, 2020
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Down 2%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.83 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.92), approximately 239,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.58.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

