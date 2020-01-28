Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $19.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock remained flat at $$19.61 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

In related news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

