Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $22.35. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 5,338,306 shares changing hands.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

