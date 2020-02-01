Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147 ($1.93).

BAKK stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.87.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?